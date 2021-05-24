MOH driver remanded until tomorrow

A driver with the Ministry of Health who is alleged of forging and issuing vaccination cards has been further remanded until tomorrow.

Livai Caginavanua Tuvuki between 2021 to February 2022 is alleged to have issued curfew passes, vaccination cards, and sick sheets without the authorization of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Tuvuki is charged with theft, giving false information to a public servant, and three counts of possession of forged documents.

It’s alleged that he stole two rubber stamps and a stamp pad which belongs to the Ministry of Health, allegedly gave false information to a Ministry of Health staff causing the issuance of a Medical Certificate book under a senior official’s name when in fact it was never required and being found with forged documents.

The accused person could not produce a suitable surety and has been remanded until tomorrow morning.

He has been told not to leave Viti Levu, surrender all travel documents and report to the nearest police station twice a week.

A bail fee of $300 has been set and a personal bail bond of $2,000.

The second accused person was released on bail.

Sairusi Ratusega is charged with one count of possession of forged documents.

He was allegedly found in possession of a fake vaccination card under his name when in fact, he was not at any time vaccinated.

The prosecution did not object to bail.

He has been told not to travel outside of Viti Levu and surrender all travel documents.

Ratusega will have to report to the Valelevu Police Station every Saturday.

His case will be called again on April 20th.