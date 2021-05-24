MOH driver remanded till later today

The bail hearing for Ministry of Health driver Livai Caginavanua Tuvuki has been stood down till later this afternoon.

Livai Caginavanua Tuvuki allegedly issued curfew passes, vaccination cards, and sick sheets without the authorization of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The alleged incidents took place between 2021 to February 2022.

Tuvuki is charged with theft, giving false information to a public servant, and three counts of possession of forged documents.

It’s alleged that he stole two rubber stamps and a stamp pad which belongs to the Ministry of Health, allegedly gave false information to a Ministry of Health staff causing the issuance of a Medical Certificate book under a senior official’s name when in fact it was never required and being found with forged documents.

Yesterday Tuvuki appeared in court and could not provide a suitable surety and the same happened this morning.

The court wants one of the two sureties to be older than the accused however, Tuvuki brought his son and his son’s wife as sureties this morning.

He has been told to get a suitable surety or otherwise he will remain in remand.

The matter will be heard again at 2.30pm.