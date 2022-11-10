Mocking the judiciary is no laughing matter: Fatima

Richard Naidu

The lawyer for Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says mocking the judiciary is no laughing matter.

While presenting her submissions in the committal proceeding brought against a prominent attorney, Richard Naidu in the Suva High Court today, Gul Fatima says Naidu should have known better, given that he is an officer of the Court.

She says Naidu knew the consequences of his actions when he allegedly posted on his Facebook page a picture of a judgement in a case represented by his associate that had the word ‘injunction’ misspelled as “injection”.

Fatima says despite the respondent taking ownership of the post by saying it was a “light-hearted quip”, he showed no remorse and sought to bring disrepute against judicial officers and should never have been posted.

The case is being heard before Judge Justice Jude Nanayakkara.

Naidu’s King’s Counsel, Martin Daubney also submitted his objections, saying most of the arguments presented in the applicant’s affidavit lacked evidence and is therefore irrelevant.

He adds the Court is bound to consider objections which are of substance and inadmissible evidence will not support contempt of court charges.

Naidu is accused of contempt of court for allegedly posting a Facebook post he made on February 2nd, 2022.

The hearing continues this afternoon.