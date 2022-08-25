Million-dollar land scam court case begins

Subbamma (from left), Abinesh Kumar and Metuisela Navunisaravi.

Three men and a woman appeared in the Lautoka Magistrates Court for an alleged land scam involving over a million dollars.

The accused, Joseva Muana, a former iTLTB officer, Abinesh Ronal Kumar, a businessman and his mother Subbamma together with Metuisela Navunisaravi, a private consultant are alleged to have been involved in the scam involving a land situated along Naisoso and Votualevu in Nadi.

They are charged with one count of abuse of office, one count of bribery, five counts of conspiracy to defraud – obtaining a gain, five counts of obtaining financial advantage and five counts of falsification of documents.

All the accused have been released on strict bail conditions with a $1000 bond except for Kumar who has a $5000 bond.

Joseva Muana is also charged in a separate case of similar nature together with Tarun Reddy, a former employee of Abinesh Kumar.

The duo is charged with 11 counts of conspiracy to defraud – obtaining a gain, 11 counts of financial advantage and 11 counts of falsification of documents.

Both cases will be called again for mention at the Nadi Magistrates Court on October 3rd.