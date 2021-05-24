Home

Men sentenced for robbing elderly woman

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 23, 2021 10:45 am

Two men who robbed an elderly woman with another in August have been handed a suspended sentence by the Labasa High Court.

The court heard the three broke into the home of a woman in her mid-seventies.

The victim had left her home in Vunimoli to visit her estate in Udu with her family.

When she returned home, she discovered her home had been broken into and liquor and jewelry were stolen.

The two aged 20 and 26 years who pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and one count of theft were convicted and sentenced to an aggregate term of 18-month imprisonment suspended for two years.

The third accused aged 40 was convicted and sentenced to an aggregate term of 18-month imprisonment, to be served concurrently with his pre-existing sentence.

The man is currently serving a sentence of four months for assault.

The High Court Judge said the third accused has repeatedly shown disrespect to law and order and there is a need to protect the community from him.

 

