Men charged for deceiving woman

Three men have been charged for allegedly deceiving and obtaining close to $1,000 for a taxi permit from a woman.

Police say the three allegedly conspired to commit the fraudulent activity involving a 28-year-old woman residing in Valelevu, Nasinu last week.

They allegedly obtained the money with the commitment to provide a taxi permit.

They have been charged with one count of obtaining a financial advantage by deception each.

They will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.