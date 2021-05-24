Court
Men charged for deceiving woman
October 25, 2021 10:35 am
Three men have been charged for allegedly deceiving and obtaining close to $1,000 for a taxi permit from a woman.
Police say the three allegedly conspired to commit the fraudulent activity involving a 28-year-old woman residing in Valelevu, Nasinu last week.
They allegedly obtained the money with the commitment to provide a taxi permit.
They have been charged with one count of obtaining a financial advantage by deception each.
They will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.
