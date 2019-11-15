Melbourne Work Limited cops $100,000 fine

Melbourne Work Limited has been fined $100, 000 for accepting payment without being able to supply as ordered.

The Suva Magistrate’s Court imposed the fine contrary to section 88 of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Act.

The Suva based trader has been fined $50,000 each for two separate matters.

The court ordered a compensation payment of over $9, 800 for the construction of kitchen, supply to built-in cupboards respectively.

Furthermore, the company has been ordered to pay $400 as prosecution cost.

FCCC chief executive Joel Abraham says this historic decision by the court to impose high penalties should serve as a stern warning to traders and businesses that engage in unethical practices.

Abraham says considering the seriousness of the offence, the judgment is an appropriate one.