Medical officer testifies in Levuka murder trial

A medical officer today informed the High court she did not know how to respond to a patient who had asked her if she was going to die.

Dr Repeka Karasi made the statement while testifying against a 34-year-old man alleged to have murdered his young wife.

Tevita Deve is charged with one count of murder and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that on March 4th, 2018, Deve assaulted his 21-year-old wife and murdered her by making her drink Paraquat.

The alleged incident happened at Naikorokoro Village in Levuka, Ovalau.

During cross-examination, Dr Karasi said she was on duty when the deceased was brought into the emergency ward in a wheelchair.

The medical officer said the woman seemed unconscious, however, she was responsive when her fingertips were pressed and when given a chest rub.

Dr Karasi gave evidence that the victim looked weak, and was moaning in pain.

She also testified that she had several conversations with the woman and that she was taken back when the victim asked her if she was going to die.

The state witness said there were also visible injuries on the victim’s face.