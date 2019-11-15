Maya’s counsel to file for stay order

The lawyer for Naitasiri Under-19 lock Keresi Maya will be filing a Stay Order with the Suva High Court.

Maya is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm for allegedly punching a referee during a game in August.

His lawyer will apply for the case in the High Court to be dismissed as Maya has already been penalized by Fiji Rugby Union.

Defence will argue that it will be unfair to penalize him twice for the same case.

The FRU has banned Maya from all levels of rugby for six years for an act of foul play.

Both defense and prosecution have been given 21-days to file submissions.

The case will be called again for mention on the 20th of January.