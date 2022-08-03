Mara’s case moved to next week

[File Photo]

The closing submissions hearing for the case against the former Fijian ambassador to the United States, Solo Mara has been postponed to next Wednesday.

This case was scheduled to be heard this morning before Suva Magistrate Jeremaia Savou.

The court clerks informed those present about this change.

Mara is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with one count each of disobedience of lawful order and giving false or misleading information.