Nasetava cops nine years jail term for manslaughter

A 36-year-old farmer who murdered his wife in Walu Bay, outside Suva, three years ago has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Luke Nasetava was initially charged with murder, however, the court then found him guilty for a lesser charge of manslaughter last month.

Nasetava will need to serve eight years before he is eligible for parole.

The Suva High Court also considered the aggravating facts in the case, looked at precedent cases and mitigating factors.

Nasetava stabbed his partner, Amelia Mafi, multiple times on August 31st, 2019, resulting in her death on Rona Street, Walu Bay.

The couple was separated at the time of the incident.

High Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo told Nasetava that his deed was not justifiable as there are family courts to settle marital affairs.

He said that the accused violated his late wife’s rights by taking her life.

Justice Temo adds that extreme violence is not the answer to resolving marital differences, adding that the Court needs to protect the community from people like him.

Nasetava has 30 days to file an appeal with the court of appeals.