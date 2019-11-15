Man who raped minor inside a church pleads guilty

A 74-year-old man from Naitasiri has today pleaded guilty to a charge of rape.

The incident took place inside a church in Naqali, Naitasiri between the 1st to the 31st of October last year.

It was heard in court the victim was a 7-year-old boy who attended the same church as the accused.

The man took advantage of the 7-year-old, soon after the boy’s siblings left the church compound where they were playing.

The Suva High Court Judge has accepted the guilty plea and will hand down the sentencing next Tuesday.