Man to appear in court for allegedly raping sister-in-law

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 14, 2021 12:05 pm

A man who allegedly forcefully raped his sister-in-law following a drinking party will appear in the Suva Magistrates court tomorrow.

The man believed to be in his 30’s has been charged for allegedly raping his 28-year old sister-in-law earlier this month.

The matter was reported at the Samabula Police Station.

