Man who allegedly posed as civil servant remanded

A man who allegedly posed as a civil servant and obtained money by deception will take his plea later this month.

Josefa Ravoka was produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

He was charged with one count of personating a public officer, two counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception, four counts of providing false or misleading documents, and one count of giving false information to a public officer.

It is alleged Ravoka obtained more than $7, 000 by deception.

Ravoka was initially represented by Toganivalu Legal Firm who withdrew as counsel today.

Ravoka will now be represented by Legal Aid.

He has been further remanded in custody.

The matter has been adjourned to November 19th.