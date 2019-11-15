Man who allegedly filed false information further remanded

The 48-year-old mechanic charged for allegedly giving false information regarding the theft of his car has been further remanded.

Philip Mordely appeared at the Nasinu Magistrate Court today for filing a false report with Police last Thursday about his car being stolen from his home at the Davuilevu Housing.

Police erected roadblocks as per the normal measures adopted to stop the vehicle from moving into another Division and all officers were alerted to conduct searches and keep a lookout.

However, as investigators questioned the accused further, he allegedly admitted to lying about the incident as the vehicle was involved in an accident at Koronivia the day prior to the report being lodged.

The vehicle was later found at a Towing Company Base in Nausori.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says this is the second such case of giving false information about the theft of a motor vehicle, and such reports will not be taken lightly.

He will be produced in court again on Wednesday.