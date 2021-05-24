Man who allegedly broke into a church remanded

A 24-year-old man who allegedly broke into a Church and the Pastor’s residence in Nakasi has been remanded in custody by the Nasinu Magistrates court.

Aseri Batiratu allegedly stole electronic items, power tools and personal belongings last month.

Batiratu is charged with one count of sacrilege and two counts of theft.

Some of the stolen items were recovered.

The matter has been adjourned to April 13th for a formal bail application.