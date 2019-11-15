Man told to appeal if he disagrees with bail ruling

A man who has several convictions and charges ranging from robbery to rape was denied bail by the Suva High Court this morning.

Iliesa Cuanilawa in February last year at Vuci Road in Nausori, allegedly robbed a woman of assorted items with the total value of approximately $4,228.

It is alleged that Cuanilawa also used a knife to threaten and as¬saulted the complainant with in¬tent to commit rape.

The High Court Judge told Cuanilawa today that it is unlikely he will appear for his trial if he is to be granted bail as he has many convictions dated back to the year 2007.

The man came up with the excuse that he was assaulted by officers in the remand center but he was told that he can appeal for his bail as the Judge was not changing his mind.

Cuanilawa was also instructed to get a private counsel as the case will not drag any further.

His case will be recalled again on the 3rd of next month.