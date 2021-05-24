Home

Man to marry woman he once abducted

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 17, 2021 3:55 pm

A man convicted of defilement and abduction is now set to marry the girl who was 16-years-old at the time of the incident.

The man appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today for his sentencing where it was divulged that he is now engaged to the victim who is now no longer a minor.

He was 20-years-old when he was charged with abduction and defilement.

Article continues after advertisement

The magistrate has handed down a 14-month sentence suspended for two years, stating that he was in a virtuous relationship with the victim, meaning they were girlfriend and boyfriend.

