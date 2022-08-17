Man to front court over Raiwai attack

Another man will be produced in the Suva Magistrates court today for his alleged involvement in the Raiwai attack.

Police confirm a 20-year-old man has been charged with one count of the malicious act and one count of breach of bail condition.

More people are expected to front court over the incident.

Police had confirmed yesterday that of the nine suspects, five were arrested, two were charged and produced in court later yesterday afternoon while three were being questioned.

According to the Police, four are yet to be arrested and they have information that one suspect has moved over to the Western Division and a team is pursuing his whereabouts.