Court

Man to front court for fatal accident

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 9, 2021 7:02 am

A 20-year-old man has been charged in relation to an accident that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man from Waikete village in Tailevu.

He is charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death, one count of driving a motor vehicle without being the holder of a driving license, one count of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and one count of dangerous driving.

The accused will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.

