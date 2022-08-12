Man to front court for disorderly conduct

The man has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct, four counts of damaging property, one count of resisting arrest, one count of assault and breach of bail. [File Photo]

A businessman who allegedly attacked a police officer at the Pacific Harbour Community Post on Wednesday morning will be produced at the Navua Magistrates Court today.

The man has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct, four counts of damaging property, one count of resisting arrest, one count of assault and breach of bail.

Police had earlier said that the man called into the Police Post on Wednesday to enquire about a report.

The suspect was acting in a strange manner and allegedly became aggressive, and swore at the officer on duty before leaving.

A few minutes he returned and allegedly took a Vodafix and a desktop computer and threw it against the wall.

The officer managed to overpower the suspect but in the process, his uniform was torn and he sustained injuries.