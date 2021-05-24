Man to front court for allegedly exporting cocaine

A man in his 30s will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today charged with the unlawful exportation of illicit drugs in April last year.

The accused allegedly exported parcels of cocaine to Australia.

In collaboration with the Australian Federal Police, Australian Customs, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and Post Fiji, investigations were conducted by the Fiji Police Narcotics Bureau whereby the accused was charged.

The Fiji Police Force says they are grateful to the support shown by regional partners in keeping the Pacific region safe from the harmful effects of drugs.