A suspect who allegedly destroyed a FijiFirst billboard in Tavua will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

The case was to be heard in the Western Division but will now be called in the Suva Court this hour.

During a rally this week, FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama raised concerns about the destruction of billboards and stickers on a number of vehicles.

