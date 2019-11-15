Court
Man to front court for alleged theft on a cargo vessel
April 2, 2020 10:35 am
The accused has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary and theft and will appear in court today. [File Photo]
A 31-year-old man from Vugalei, Lami has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary and theft.
The accused allegedly boarded a cargo vessel berthed out in the Suva Harbour and stole cash and electronic gadgets worth up to $5,000.
He will appear in court today.
The alleged incident occurred earlier this week and he was allegedly aided by four others who are still at large.
Investigation continues into the alleged involvement of the other four suspects.
