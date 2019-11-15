Man to front court for alleged immoral act

A 29-year-old unemployed man residing in Nabua has been charged for allegedly buying minors under the age of 18 years for immoral purposes.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou says the accused was arrested by the Totogo Operation team on 10th February and had been evading arrest since May 2015 when the matter first came to light.

Matavou adds that the accused is alleged to have sold the victim who was 16-years-old at the time, on two separate occasions to two different men for purpose of sexual intercourse whereby he received money on both occasions.

The offence was committed between January–February 2015 in Nabua.

The man faces one count of buying minors under the age of 18 years for an immoral purpose under Section 227 (1)(b) of the Crimes Act of 2009.

He will be produced at the Suva Magistrate Court tomorrow.