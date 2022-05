Man to front court for alleged robbery

A 27-year-old farmer from Cunningham, Suva will appear in court today for alleged robbery.

The man allegedly entered a shop in Cunningham on Wednesday at around midday, threatened the shopkeeper with a cane knife and took $400 cash along with assorted cigarettes.

He was arrested an hour later by police.

Article continues after advertisement

The 27-year-old has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

He will be produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today.