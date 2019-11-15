Home

Man to front court for alleged rape of step daughter

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 27, 2020 9:10 am

A man will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today for allegedly raping his step-daughter on several occasions.

Police say the offence was allegedly committed between April 2019 and July this year at a recreational park where the accused would take the victim.

The accused who is in his 30s has been charged with one count of attempted rape, one count of rape and one count of abduction of  young person’s under 18 years with the intent to have carnal knowledge.

