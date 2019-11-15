Man to front court for alleged possession of illicit drugs

A 22-year-old man will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today following a raid which resulted in the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Police say the accused has been charged with one count of being in possession of illicit drugs following a search conducted in his apartment in Laucala Beach on the 11th of this month.

The raid resulted in the seizure of a zip lock bag containing white substances confirmed to be cocaine, more than 10 zip lock bags containing methamphetamine and sachets of marijuana wrapped in foil.

The accused was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Team following information received from members of the public.

Police say they appreciate the sharing of information which has led to the successful arrest of those involved in drug related activities, and give assurances that all information provided will be kept confidential.