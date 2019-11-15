Man to front court for alleged attempted murder

A man alleged to have stabbed his ex-wife several times in Samabula early this month will be appearing in the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The 45-year-old suspect is charged with one count each of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that he stabbed his ex-wife several times in Samabula.

Article continues after advertisement

The suspect allegedly sustained injuries during the incident on 4th of December and was admitted at the CWM hospital under police guard.

Meanwhile, the victim who is the ex-wife of the accused was discharged from the hospital yesterday.