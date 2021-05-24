Home

Court

Man to front court for alleged assault 

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 26, 2021 9:30 am

A man who allegedly assaulted his elderly father resulting in his death at their home at Draubuta Village in Navosa last month has been charged.

Police say the accused was arrested and questioned after the incident, but due to his health status was released from police custody.

After he was discharged, the man was taken back into Police custody and charged with one count of murder.

Article continues after advertisement

He will be produced in the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today.

