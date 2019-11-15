Home

Man to appear in court for sacrilege charge

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 10, 2020 9:50 am
A 22-year-old man residing in Verata, Nausori has been charged for allegedly stealing tithe envelopes from the Centenary Methodist Church.

A 22-year-old man residing in Verata, Nausori has been charged for allegedly stealing tithe envelopes from the Centenary Methodist Church.

A team of Police officers patrolling in Suva on Sunday afternoon noticed that the accused was acting in a suspicious manner and upon searching, found more than 10 envelopes containing cash of over $2,300.

The accused allegedly entered the Church and took the envelopes from the Church’s offering box.

He has been charged with one count of sacrilege and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

