Man to appear in court for giving false information

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 2, 2020 7:04 am

A man will be produced in Court today charged with allegedly giving false information to a public officer in relation to the COVID-19 virus.

The accused presented himself to medical authorities last week, gave false personal details and claimed he had recently returned from overseas and was not feeling well having experienced symptoms of COVID-19.

Shortly afterward he disappeared and upon checking his travel history, it was discovered the accused had never left the country.

He was tracked down in Delainavesi and charged with two counts of giving false information to a public officer and one count of a malicious act.

The man will be produced at the Suva Magistrate’s Court today.

