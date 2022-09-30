Man to appear in court for allegedly harboring Tupali

Lemeki Tupali

A second suspect will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly harboring recaptured prisoner Lemeki Tupali.

The 18-year-old is alleged to have harbored Tupali at his residence in Wailea Settlement.

He has been charged with one count of harboring and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court.

Tupali escaped from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital on Sunday evening and was recaptured on Wednesday.

A woman also allegedly involved in harboring Tupali appeared in court yesterday and has since been remanded.

Tupali has escaped for the second time, as he first did it in 2014.