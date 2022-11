A 36-year-old carpenter will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today charged with alleged murder.

The accused is alleged to have murdered a 30-year-old woman from Waqadra, Nadi whose body was found at Lomolomo beach.

The discovery was made by a farmer from Naboutini, Sabeto who had brought his family to the location for a picnic.

The 36-year-old has been charged with one count of murder.