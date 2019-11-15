Home

Man to appear in court for alleged burglary

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 10, 2020 7:01 am

A 31-year-old man residing in Tovata, Makoi will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

He is charged with allegedly breaking into the home of a technician in Suva.

The alleged incident occurred on 28th February.

The accused allegedly forcefully entered the victim’s home in Toorak and stole assorted items worth more than $8,000 while the victim was in Nadi.

A team of officers from Totogo searched the accused’s home where they managed to recover items worth more than $6000.

He has been charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft.

 

 

