Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

A man who murdered his neighbor in 2018 has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Lautoka High Court.

Muni Nadan was convicted of one count of murder and on the second count, he breached a two years suspended sentence imposed by the Sigatoka Magistrates Court on May 29, 2018, for the abduction of young persons.

The court heard that on June 6, 2018, the deceased was walking home when Nadan struck him with a cane knife.

The deceased’s body was found by his son.

While delivering the sentence, Judge Justice Sunil Kumar told the 29-year-old that he was a disgrace to society.

The High Court Judge described Nadan as a coward and a heartless person who has no value for human life.

Justice Kumar said it was concerning to note that the offence was committed by Nadan days after the court-imposed a suspended sentence.

He says this shows that Nadan has no respect for the court order.

Nadan will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years and nine months behind bars.