Man sentenced in absentia fronts court

A man who was sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia for raping and sexually assaulting his 10-year-old step-daughter fronted the Suva High court today.

The 45-year- old man did not turn up for his trial last month and High court convicted him of six counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

He was arrested in Deepwater Korovou yesterday.

The man informed the court that he had turned up for his trial but got scared and ran away before the trial began.

The court heard that the rape and sexual assault happened between 2014 and 2018.

The complainant who is now 17-years-old told the court during trial that her stepfather had preyed on her over a prolonged period of time.

She was only 10-years-old when the attacks began and the accused continued to sexually abuse her until she was 15.

Suva High court Judge Justice Riyaz Hamza sentenced him to life imprisonment with the non-parole period of 43 years and 11 months.