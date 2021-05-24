Man sentenced for stealing mobile phone

A man who stole a Samsung Galaxy S10e mobile phone earlier this year has been sentenced to one year and two months imprisonment.

Bulabiuwale Cirinatabua on January 5th at around 8 pm stole from the complainant who was walking home along Ratu Mara Road.

Cirinatabua and another person approached the complainant and punched him before stealing the phone.

He was later caught and has since been on remand and this has been deducted from his imprisonment term.

The High Court Judge says the 18-year-old is a first-time offender and did not use any weapon or high degree of violence.

He admitted the summary of facts and pleaded guilty to the offence of aggravated robbery.