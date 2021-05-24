Man sentenced for selling minor

A man convicted of selling a minor for immoral purposes has been sentenced by the Suva Magistrate Court.

In January 2015, Simione Tugi approached a 16-year-old girl in Nabua in the Central Division, asking if she wanted to earn some quick money.

The court heard Tugi then offered the victim to two men on separate occasions.

The girl later reported Tugi to police because she was disgruntled however the amount she was paid.

Tugi must serve 2 years with no parole.