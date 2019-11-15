Man sentenced for raping partner

A Nasinu man has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for five counts of rape one count of wrongful confinement in March this year.

The Suva High Court heard that the perpetrator attacked his partner after accusing her of having an affair.

He hit her with a hammer and repeatedly raped her.

During the ordeal, he threatened to cut the victim with a pair of scissors and even cut her hair off.

The court also heard that after the attack, the woman fell asleep as she was weak and tired. He then stomped on her head as she slept.

The man also kept her locked after in the house for three days so that she wouldn’t go to the police.

The victim managed to escape while her attacker was fast asleep.

The perpetrator must serve 12 years before parole.

He has 22 previous convictions.