Man sentenced for raping a young boy

A man who bribed a young boy before raping him has been sentenced to 13-years behind bars.

The incident happened in July this year in a village in Serua.

The 52-year-old man had voluntarily pleaded guilty to the single charge of rape.

On the day of the incident, the convict had called the victim who is a 12-year old boy, offered him $5 before committing the offense.

The Suva High Court Judge while sentencing the 52-year-old said he used the child’s naivety to satisfy his lustful sexual gratification.

He was also told that he has exposed the 12-year-old to sexual activities at a very young age and has prevented him from having a natural growth of maturity.

A non-parole period of 11-years and 9-months has been set.