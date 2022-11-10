Man sentenced for rape

[File Photo]

The Labasa High Court has sentenced a man to over 12 years in prison, with a non-parole of seven years for raping a 10-year-old in March 2020.

At the time of the heinous crime, the man was 65 years old.

While sentencing the man, the court told the culprit that he had taken advantage of the complainant’s vulnerability, helplessness, and innocence.

Article continues after advertisement

He was initially sentenced to 13 years in jail, but 12 days was deducted as he was already in custody for this duration.