Court

Man sentenced for biting partner’s ear

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 8, 2022 12:30 pm
Yavala Baravilala in court today.

A 31-year-old man who allegedly bit off his de-facto partner’s ear in 2020 has been sentenced to one year and ten months imprisonment.

Yavala Baravilala was found guilty of four counts of act with the intent to cause grievous harm and one count of resisting arrest.

Baravilala bit off his de-facto partner’s ear after an argument along Sukanaivalu Road in Nabua, Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

The Court initially handed a 4-year sentence; however, it was deducted as Baravilala has since been in remand since the incident took place.

Baravilala asked the court for parole, but this was not granted.

