Man remanded in custody over the death of two-year-old

A 25-year-old man who allegedly caused the death of a two-year-old baby earlier this month has been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrate’s Court.

Josaia Alfred Vuetinaibose is charged with one count of murder and has opted to be represented by the Legal Aid Commission.

The Magistrate has transferred the matter to the High Court, saying it is an indictable offence.

It is alleged that on February 15, 2020, Vuetinaibose caused the death of Nemani Tabuwere by punching the deceased in his stomach twice.

While being questioned by police, Vuetinaibose said he did it to assist the deceased to vomit as he saw that he was feeling weak and trying to vomit.

The matter was later reported at the Totogo Police Station from the medical staffs at the CWM Hospital’s that the victim had died due to the punches received on the stomach.

The doctor who observed the deceased, saw he was gasping for air, his body was blue and cold which was making his stomach expand.

Doctors at the CWM Hospital attempted to revive the infant but he was not responsive.

A post mortem concluded that the cause of death was severe peritonitis with internal bleeding and other complications believed caused by blunt force trauma.

The matter has been adjourned to March 11th for first call at the High Court.