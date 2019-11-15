Man remanded for attempted murder charges

A 33-year-old man alleged to have set a house on fire in Nadawa has been remanded in custody.

Praneel Singh appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates court today.

Singh is charged with one count of arson and two counts of attempted murder.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that last Friday, Singh intentionally started the fire in an attempt to harm himself and his two children.

He was at home with his two children aged 10 and one and a half years when the fire broke out.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High court.

Singh will be produced in High court this Friday.