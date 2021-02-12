Man remanded for alleged threats against AG

A man who allegedly called for the killing of the Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, on social media has been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Isikeli Komaisavai is charged with one count of causing harm by posting electronic communication.

A report was lodged by the Minister after the accused allegedly called for his killing in the i-taukei language.

Komaisavai has been remanded in custody overnight at Totogo Police Station.

This comes after he was granted cash bail of $500 after which he informed Court he will deposit the amount tomorrow.

He has also been ordered to deactivate his Facebook account.