Man remanded for alleged threats against AG

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 15, 2021 12:43 pm
Isikeli Komaisavai is charged with one count of causing harm by posting electronic communication.

A man who allegedly called for the killing of the Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, on social media has been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Isikeli Komaisavai is charged with one count of causing harm by posting electronic communication.

A report was lodged by the Minister after the accused allegedly called for his killing in the i-taukei language.

Komaisavai has been remanded in custody overnight at Totogo Police Station.

This comes after he was granted cash bail of $500 after which he informed Court he will deposit the amount tomorrow.

He has also been ordered to deactivate his Facebook account.

