Man remanded for alleged murder in Natokowaqa, Lautoka

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 27, 2020 4:30 pm

A man alleged to have murdered 28-year-old Hashneel Sharma earlier this month has been remanded in custody.

Josaia Vukivuki is charged with one count of murder.

Sharma’s body was found at the old service station in Natokowaqa, Lautoka more than a week ago.

The deceased sustained injuries to his head which resulted in his death.

The matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High court where it will be called again next Friday.

