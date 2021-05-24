Home

Court

Man remanded for alleged murder at Prince Charles Park

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 5, 2021 5:17 pm
Isei Tamanikalou [right] appeared at the Nadi Magistrates Court today

A 37-year-old man who is alleged to have been involved in the death of a 22-year-old at Prince Charles Park has been remanded.

Isei Tamanikalou appeared at the Nadi Magistrates Court today charged with one count of murder.

Its alleged that Tamanikalou murdered Ratu Mara Batina on Wednesday night.

Police found the group drinking alcohol when they responded to a report of a fight in progress at Prince Charles Park.


Prince Charles Park

The victim from Nakolia, Nawaka was found lying unconscious with visible injuries.

The Police Prosecutor had objected to bail as tension brewed from the victim’s family.

Tamanikalou was also informed by the Magistrate that for safety reasons more police officers will escort him back to the cell.

The case will be called in the Lautoka High Court.

