Man remanded for alleged murder

Isimeli Vonobula in court today.

The man who allegedly caused the death of a 16-year-old teenager in Gaji Road, Raiwaqa, last Sunday has been further remanded.

29-year-old Isimeli Vonobula appeared in the special court sitting at the Suva Magistrates’ Court today charged with one count of murder.

It’s alleged that Vonobula tackled the 16-year-old to the ground during a drinking party in Raiwaqa on the 2nd of this month.

Isimeli Vonobula (grey hoodie) escorted by police in court today.

Police had earlier said other people had sought assistance when they noticed the victim was motionless.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later passed away.



Meanwhile, the prosecution objected to bail for the safety of the accused.

Magistrate Waleen George told the man that one should never allow alcohol to take control.

Vonobula has opted for Legal Aid representation.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High Court, where it will be called on Wednesday.