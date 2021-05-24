Man remanded for alleged murder

The Lautoka Magistrates Court has refused bail for 29-year old Alivereti Lesukiyasawa who is charged with murder.

Lesukiyasawa is alleged to have killed 60-year-old Joseph Wilfred Johnson in Drasa Vitigo in Lautoka over the weekend.

The alleged incident took place on Saturday night when the suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim several times.

The victim was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lesukiyasawa has been remanded in custody and will appear in Lautoka High Court on the 8th of next month.